Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1739 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
