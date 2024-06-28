Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1739 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 10, 2014.

Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
