Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1538
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (11)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GGN (7)
  • Janas (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (23)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Niemczyk (23)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (59)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (18)
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1538 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search