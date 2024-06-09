Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1538
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (11)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- GGN (7)
- Janas (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (23)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (23)
- Numedux (8)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (59)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (18)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1538 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search