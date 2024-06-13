Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1533
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1533 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search