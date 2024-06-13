Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1533 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
