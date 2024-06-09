Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark I. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
