Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark I. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

