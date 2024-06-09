1 Grosz 1536 I "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark I. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

