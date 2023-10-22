Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

