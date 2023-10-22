Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
