Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1545 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1545 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1545 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1545
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1545 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
