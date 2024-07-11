Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1545 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1545
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1545 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (2)
- GGN (4)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (26)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (18)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numisbalt (5)
- PDA & PGN (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rauch (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (45)
- WDA - MiM (24)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1545 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search