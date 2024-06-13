1 Grosz 1526 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1526 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (10) VF (25) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

DESA (1)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (2)