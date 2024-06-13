Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1526 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1526 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1526 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1526
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1526 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction DESA - November 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction DESA - November 27, 2021
Seller DESA
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1526 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1526 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1526 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search