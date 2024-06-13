Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1526 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1526
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1526 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
