Ducat 1531 CN (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1531 with mark CN. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 390,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)