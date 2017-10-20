Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1531 CN (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1531
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1531 with mark CN. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 390,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
