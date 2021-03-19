Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1529 CN (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1529 CN - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1529 CN - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1529
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1529 with mark CN. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24001 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1529 CN at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
200000 $
Price in auction currency 200000 USD
Poland Ducat 1529 CN at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2318 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1529 CN at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1529 CN at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1529 CN at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1529 CN at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1529 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

