Ducat 1529 CN (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1529
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1529 with mark CN. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24001 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
200000 $
Price in auction currency 200000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2318 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
