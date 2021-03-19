Ducat 1529 CN (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1529 with mark CN. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24001 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

