Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1533 CS. Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Variety: Antique falsification

Obverse 2 Ducat 1533 CS Antique falsification - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 2 Ducat 1533 CS Antique falsification - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,14 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1533
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1533 with mark CS. Antique falsification. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,100. Bidding took place June 19, 1999.

  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
1564 $
Price in auction currency 6100 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1533 CS at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1533 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

