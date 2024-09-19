2 Ducat 1533 CS. Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1533 with mark CS. Antique falsification. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,100. Bidding took place June 19, 1999.

