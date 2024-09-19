Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1533 CS. Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Variety: Antique falsification
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 7,14 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1533 with mark CS. Antique falsification. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,100. Bidding took place June 19, 1999.
