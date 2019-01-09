10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 420,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.

Сondition VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)