Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35,7 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1533
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 420,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.

Poland 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
420000 $
Price in auction currency 420000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
322000 $
Price in auction currency 322000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

