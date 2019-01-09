Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 35,7 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 10 Ducat
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat 1533 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 420,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
420000 $
Price in auction currency 420000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
322000 $
Price in auction currency 322000 USD
