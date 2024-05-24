Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 36,928

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1843 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search