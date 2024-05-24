20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

