20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 36,928
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
