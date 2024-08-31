Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1995. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1995 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place February 27, 1999.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
