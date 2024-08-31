Pattern 50 Groszy 1995. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1995 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place February 27, 1999.

Сondition UNC (1)