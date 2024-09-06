Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1991. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1991 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379524 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1991 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search