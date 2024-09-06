Pattern 5 Groszy 1991. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1991 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379524 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)