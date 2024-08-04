Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1995. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1995 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place June 19, 1999.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
