Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1991. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Brass

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1991 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1834 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 975 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1991 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search