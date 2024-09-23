Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1991. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,16 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1991 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
