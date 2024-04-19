Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 28,700

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1995 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search