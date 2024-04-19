Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis Poland (2)
- WCN (19)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search