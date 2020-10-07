Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 2001 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 2001 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 2001 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 41,980,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2001 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3452 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 20 Groszy 2001 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

