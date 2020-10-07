20 Groszy 2001 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2001 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3452 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)