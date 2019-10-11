20 Groszy 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1999 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place June 3, 2000.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)