20 Groszy 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1999 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place June 3, 2000.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1999 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
