20 Groszy 1997 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1997 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)