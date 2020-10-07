10 Groszy 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2012 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (2)