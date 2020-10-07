Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2012 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 2012 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search