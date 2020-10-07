Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 136,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2012 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 14 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 2012 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
