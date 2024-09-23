Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 2001 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 2001 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 2001 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 62,820,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2001 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 2001 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 2001 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 2001 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 2001 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2001 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search