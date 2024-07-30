Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
1998 $
Price in auction currency 1998 USD
Poland 500 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

