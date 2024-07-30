Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1787 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
