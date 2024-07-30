Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1787 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - December 1, 2016
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - December 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

