500 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS69 (3) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)