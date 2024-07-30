Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 3,10 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2012 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search