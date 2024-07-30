Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 3,10 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Poland 50 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
