50 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 22, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)