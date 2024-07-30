Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 3,10 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 22, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search