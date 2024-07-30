Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 3,10 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Rauch (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
