50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

