Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 3,10 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Rauch - July 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1995 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search