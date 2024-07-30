Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1711 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
