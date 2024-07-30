Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

