Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Konigsberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
