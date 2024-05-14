Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

