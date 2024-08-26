Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint

  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

