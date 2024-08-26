Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint
Сondition
