Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1801 "Danzig" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1801 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

