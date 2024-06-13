Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search