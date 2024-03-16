Pattern 5 Zlotych 1960 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1960 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

