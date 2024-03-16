Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 2025 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

