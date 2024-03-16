Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 2025 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
