Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (18)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55 GCN
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition AU55 GCN
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

