Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (18)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search