Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7114 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (15)
- Numimarket (5)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search