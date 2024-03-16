Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7114 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search