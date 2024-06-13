Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
