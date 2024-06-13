Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • WCN (5)
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search