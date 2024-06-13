Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,96 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Bereska - September 16, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Bereska - September 16, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price


Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price


Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price



For the sale of 20 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

