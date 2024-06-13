Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS61 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search