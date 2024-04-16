Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3004 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
