Pattern 20 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3004 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

