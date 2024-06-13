Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2879 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

