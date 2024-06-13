Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
