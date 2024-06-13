Pattern 2 Grosze 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition UNC (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) SP65 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)