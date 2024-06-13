Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search