Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2)