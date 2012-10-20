Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
