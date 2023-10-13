Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

