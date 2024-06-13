Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

