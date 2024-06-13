Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

