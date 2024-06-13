Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Interkosmos 78" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 887 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

