Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,2 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Interkosmos 78" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 887 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Interkosmos 78", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
